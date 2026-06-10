'Real potential': Tesco boss calls for wider use of low carbon fertiliser

Supermarket giant says innovation in fledgling low carbon fertiliser sector is a crucial step for protecting British farmers from future shocks and strengthening food security
Tesco is calling on the food industry and retailers to help accelerate the development of new low carbon fertilisers and support the shift from small-scale on-farm pilot projects to mainstream adoption...
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