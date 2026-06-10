'Well within reach': EV charging sector could boost UK economy £15.5bn by 2035

Analysis from ChargeUK and LCP Delta reveals multi billion-pound opportunity for EV charging sector in the UK, provided ZEV Mandate remains on track
The electric vehicle (EV) charging sector could provide the UK economy with a £15.5bn boost and enable over 300,000 new jobs across the wider EV sector, provided the government does not weaken the Zero...
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