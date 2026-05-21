Applications open for Tesco's Agri-tech Challenge

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Tesco
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Credit: Tesco

Competition aims to help farmers and suppliers build more resilient, sustainable, and productive food supply chains

Applications have opened this week for the 2026 Tesco Agri-tech Challenge, which invites agri-tech innovators from around the world to submit solutions that can help farmers and suppliers build more resilient,...

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