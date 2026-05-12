Europe's largest 'super battery' gears up for full operations at East Sussex site

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Invinity Energy Systems
Image:

Credit: Invinity Energy Systems

Copwood VFB Energy Hub in Uckfield pairs a 3MW solar array with 90 long-duration vanadium flow batteries installed by Invinity Energy Systems

The UK's first 'super battery' is poised to begin storing and supplying renewable electricity later this year, after construction of a major solar-plus-storage facility reached completion in East Sussex,...

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Michael Holder
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