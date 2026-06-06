UK grid prepares for World Cup spike in electricity demand

Tournament set to be the lowest carbon to date for the TV viewing public, as renewables continue to dominate the grid
The National Energy Systems Operator (NESO) has today provided an update on its preparations for the World Cup, which is set to deliver a series of peaks in power demand during games that are scheduled...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis