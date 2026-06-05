Government unveils plans to power up community-owned batteries

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Views sought on how to deploy community-owned energy storage systems that promise to strengthen local power grids and cut energy bills

UK households and businesses could team up to establish community-owned battery storage projects in their neighbourhoods, under new plans currently under consideration by the government that are designed...

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