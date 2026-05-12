UK's last coal-heated hospital completes switch to heat pumps and solar panels

Nottingham City Hospital completes £35m project that promises to slash energy bolls and cut carbon emissions by 16,000 tonnes
As the second anniversary of the closure of the UK's last coal-fired power station approaches, another milestone in the transition away from 'king coal' has been reached with an end to coal-fired heating...
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