UK's last coal-heated hospital completes switch to heat pumps and solar panels

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
The new solar array at Nottingham City Hospital / Credit: Vitali Energi
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The new solar array at Nottingham City Hospital / Credit: Vitali Energi

Nottingham City Hospital completes £35m project that promises to slash energy bolls and cut carbon emissions by 16,000 tonnes

As the second anniversary of the closure of the UK's last coal-fired power station approaches, another milestone in the transition away from 'king coal' has been reached with an end to coal-fired heating...

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