Fossil fuel importer, or electrostate? The choice is ours

If the UK seizes the moment it can build an energy system that powers a more competitive, more secure, and more prosperous Britain, writes Laura Sandys
The UK entered 2026 having achieved a milestone that would have been unthinkable only a decade ago, generating 127 terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity in 2025 and supplying 52.5 per cent of our...
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