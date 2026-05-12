Fossil fuel importer, or electrostate? The choice is ours

clock • 5 min read

If the UK seizes the moment it can build an energy system that powers a more competitive, more secure, and more prosperous Britain, writes Laura Sandys

The UK entered 2026 having achieved a milestone that would have been unthinkable only a decade ago, generating 127 terawatt hours (TWh) of renewable electricity in 2025 and supplying 52.5 per cent of our...

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