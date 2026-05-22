'Clean power is the future our public wants': Brits back clean energy transition, regardless of concerns over visual impacts

Polling shows the British public place higher importance on new infrastructure capable of boosting energy security, than on the visual impact arising from new clean energy projects
The British public is more focused on the practical outcomes of the UK's energy infrastructure programme than the visual impact of projects, debunking a long-standing assumption that the impact on landscapes...
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