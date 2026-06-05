Global briefing: Global off-grid solar sales surpass record 10 million in 2025

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Booming demand for off-grid solar systems confirmed, the EU advances plans for greener data centres, and Donald Trump moves to protect the ailing US coal industry

More than 10 million off-grid solar kits were sold around the world last year, setting a new all-time high for the sector, according to the Global Off-Grid Solar Association (GOGLA). GOGLA-affiliated...

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