UK cuts amount of 'black bag' waste sent to landfill

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Estimated amount of residual waste sent to landfill has fallen by 17 per cent since 2019, as energy from waste capacity grows

The estimated amount of residual or 'black bag' waste sent to landfill in the UK fell by 16.8 per cent between 2019 and 2024, according to new official statistics. Data published this week revealed...

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