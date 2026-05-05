The BusinessGreen team takes stock of a recent upshift in the EV transition, the latest geopolitical developments, and government plans to curb electricity costs
In BusinessGreen's latest Editor's Briefing, the team reflects on the inaugural Santa Marta Conference on Transitioning Away From Fossil Fuels, and the resulting pledge by the almost 60 governments in...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis