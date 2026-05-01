Study: Health-focused messages twice as effective at encouraging public climate action

New research finds evidence of climate impacts on health increases public support for decarbonisation
Messaging highlighting the health impacts of climate change is twice as effective at shifting people's attitudes towards climate action and building support for decarbonisation policies when compared to...
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