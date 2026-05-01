Study: Health-focused messages twice as effective at encouraging public climate action

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New research finds evidence of climate impacts on health increases public support for decarbonisation

Messaging highlighting the health impacts of climate change is twice as effective at shifting people's attitudes towards climate action and building support for decarbonisation policies when compared to...

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Amber Rolt

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