Global Briefing: Spain earmarks €9bn for housing and transport in 'Social Climate Plan'

May temperatures in Saudi Arabia reaching extremes previously confined to summer , report finds countries can ‘dramatically impact’ plastic pollution without global consensus, and Spain earmarks €9bn for energy transition
Spain's government has mapped out €9bn in public funding to decarbonise housing and transport under a landmark new 'Social Climate Plan' unveiled this week. According to reports on Monday, the plan earmarks...
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