Consumer Goods Forum warns food waste remains 'high' despite member progress

clock • 2 min read
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Consumer Goods Forum urges members of its Food Waste Coalition of Action to 'step up to the plate' on transparency and data collection following data showing food waste levels remain high

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has reported a 22 per cent reduction in average food waste intensity among members of its Food Waste Coalition of Action since 2021, the global initiative announced this...

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