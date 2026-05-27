CEO and founder of fashion-tech platform explains why repairing clothing is becoming an increasingly rare 'green skill' and why the biggest climate hack is simply buying less
London-based fashion-tech platform, SOJO, launched in 2021 claiming to be the UK's first clothing and alterations app. Since then, the firm has delivered emissions-free door-to-door repair and alterations...
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