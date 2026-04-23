ECO4: Four arrested over suspected home insulation scheme fraud

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 4 min read
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Serous Fraud Office investigating allegations three UK firms were involved in a 'sophisticated conspiracy' to fraudulently claim at least £44m from the government’s ECO4 scheme

The UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating allegations that three companies were involved in a "sophisticated conspiracy" across the country to fraudulently claim at least £44m in public money...

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