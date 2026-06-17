Government eyes stronger consumer safeguards for green home retrofits

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Insulation installers could face bans or fines for failing to meet minimum performance standards, under plans released for consultation today

The government is seeking to improve confidence in home insulation and low carbon heating installations through a new set of proposals, which aim to improve transparency, oversight, and consumer protection...

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