Government eyes stronger consumer safeguards for green home retrofits

Insulation installers could face bans or fines for failing to meet minimum performance standards, under plans released for consultation today
The government is seeking to improve confidence in home insulation and low carbon heating installations through a new set of proposals, which aim to improve transparency, oversight, and consumer protection...
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