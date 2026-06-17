If Keir Starmer wants to secure his legacy, there is a growth plan ready and waiting for him

The promised Circular Economy Growth Plan is now six months overdue, yet it could deliver resilience, competitiveness, growth and energy security, writes Libby Peake from Green Alliance
The word on Downing Street is that Kier Starmer is looking for ‘announceables' to shore up his legacy, should his premiership come to an end soon. As much as I'd prefer not to hear the word ‘announceable'...
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