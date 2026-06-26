Bridge2Food Europe 2026: Global brands, innovators and investors explore trends transforming future of food

600-plus attendees, more than 100 expert speakers, visitors from over 30 countries, and over 20 hours of thought leadership made Bridge2Food Europe 2026 one of the food industry's most influential gatherings for food innovation.

Held over three days in Copenhagen earlier this month, Bridge2Food Europe brought together global brands, researchers, start ups, investors, and solution providers to explore the trends transforming the future of food, from consumer behaviour and health driven innovation to sustainable proteins, product development, and commercialisation.

Bridge2Food general manager Vincent Brain

A central theme throughout the event was understanding the modern consumer and translating those insights into successful innovation strategies.

Johannes Hartmann of Innova Market Insights opened the conference by exploring the global consumer trends influencing purchasing decisions and the market forces shaping the next generation of food and beverage innovation.

Behavioural science remained a key focus, with Dr Sophie Attwood of Behavior Global examining the psychology behind healthy food choices, while Mads Holme of ReD Associates demonstrated how organisations can embed human behaviour into the innovation process to develop products that better meet consumer needs.

Across the programme, delegates also heard from leading organisations including Novonesis, IFF, Nestlé Research, Oatly, ADM, Euromonitor, MAX Burgers, Swiss Food & Nutrition Valley, DigitalFoodLab, Qina, Angel Yeast, Nomad Foods, Wageningen Food & Biobased Research, and Food & Bio Cluster Denmark, showcasing the breadth of expertise driving the future of food. Sessions explored topics including health and nutrition, consumer insights, clean label innovation, sustainable proteins, food technology, processing, and commercial strategy.

Credit: Bridge2Food

Beyond the conference programme, attendees connected through dedicated networking sessions, one to one business meetings, the exhibition, and collaborative workshops, creating new partnerships across the global food innovation ecosystem.

"Bridge2Food Europe is about bringing together the organisations and people shaping the future of food," said Vincent Brain, general manager of Bridge2Food. "The conversations, collaborations, and knowledge shared throughout this year's event demonstrated the importance of putting consumers at the centre of innovation while working collectively to address the challenges and opportunities facing the food industry."

Following the success of the 2026 event, Bridge2Food Europe will return to Den Bosch, The Netherlands, from 15 to 17 June 2027.

Organisations interested in speaking, sponsoring, exhibiting, or partnering with Bridge2Food Europe 2027 are encouraged to contact the Bridge2Food team to explore opportunities.