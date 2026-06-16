'Not good enough for the environment': Defra opposes proposed Thames Water rescue deal

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds writes to Ofwat to express her opposition to multi-billion-pound turnaround plan for debt-ridden water company proposed by lenders L&VW
The government has said it opposes a multi-billion-pound rescue plan for Thames Water, arguing the current proposal from investors is "not good enough for consumers or the environment". A group of existing...
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