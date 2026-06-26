Weathering the storm: Reframing climate resilience as business-as-usual

Climate change is pushing our energy systems and critical infrastructure to their limits, but it also presents an opportunity to rethink how we build resilience, writes AECOM's Sally Vivian
Among the many climate risks facing the UK's infrastructure, there is a growing concern that, in certain cases, we may still be planning for yesterday's weather – creating potential risks for investment...
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