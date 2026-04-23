Report: UK's carbon credit economy worth £1.2bn a year

City of London claims UK 'well-positioned' to be the home of burgeoning global carbon market, but warns its leading position is 'not guaranteed'
The UK's carbon credit economy generates £1.2bn in domestic economic value annually and supports more than 11,000 jobs, positioning Britain as a leader in the burgeoning global carbon market, a new report...
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