Report: UK's carbon credit economy worth £1.2bn a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

City of London claims UK 'well-positioned' to be the home of burgeoning global carbon market, but warns its leading position is 'not guaranteed'

The UK's carbon credit economy generates £1.2bn in domestic economic value annually and supports more than 11,000 jobs, positioning Britain as a leader in the burgeoning global carbon market, a new report...

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