Study: Climate litigation now presents 'systemic risk' for businesses worldwide

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Courts no longer focus on whether firms acknowledge climate change, but how considerations are embedded into governance, according to World Economic Forum and law firm Baker McKenzie

Climate litigation has evolved from a more niche concern into a systemic business risk with direct implications for corporate strategy, governance, capital allocation and market access. That is the...

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Stuart Stone
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