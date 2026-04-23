'EV demand boom': Octopus EV reports surge in leases for used electric cars

Firm claims surging interest in second-hand EVs driven by influx of cheaper models and promise of lower monthly running costs compared to petrol and diesel cars following the Iran war
Octopus Electric Vehicles has reported a huge surge in demand for second-hand electric cars through its leasing service, as yet more UK drivers seek to save on fuel costs by making the switch to battery-powered...
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