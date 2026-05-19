Pod boosts depot charging capabilities with EO Charging acquisition

Latest consolidation in electric vehicle charging sector sees Pod strengthen presence in fleet charging market
Electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Pod has today announced the acquisition of EO Charging, a specialist provider of fleet and depot charging software solutions. Pod said the deal - financial details...
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