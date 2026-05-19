Pod boosts depot charging capabilities with EO Charging acquisition

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
Credit: EO Charging / Pod
Image:

Credit: EO Charging / Pod

Latest consolidation in electric vehicle charging sector sees Pod strengthen presence in fleet charging market

Electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Pod has today announced the acquisition of EO Charging, a specialist provider of fleet and depot charging software solutions. Pod said the deal - financial details...

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