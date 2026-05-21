Sizewell C construction could increase annual electricity bills by up to £19 by 2039, NAO warns

DESNZ will need to monitor the risks to taxpayers and billpayers posed by the Sizewell C nuclear plant ‘closely’, the government’s spending watchdog warns
The delivery model for the Sizewell C nuclear plant places more risks on taxpayers and consumers than other electricity projects and will need to be monitored "closely" to ensure costs do not increase....
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