Sizewell C construction could increase annual electricity bills by up to £19 by 2039, NAO warns

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Defra
Image:

Credit: Defra

DESNZ will need to monitor the risks to taxpayers and billpayers posed by the Sizewell C nuclear plant ‘closely’, the government’s spending watchdog warns

The delivery model for the Sizewell C nuclear plant places more risks on taxpayers and consumers than other electricity projects and will need to be monitored "closely" to ensure costs do not increase....

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