'Reclaim the rain': Could England's taps run dry?

More effective rainfall management and nature-based solutions will prove crucial to delivering more climate resilient water supplies, cross-party committee warns
Taps in England are at risk of running dry as water supplies come under pressure from a combination of climate change, population growth, leaking infrastructure, and growing demand from water intensive...
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