Poll: More than half of Church of England's tenant farmers adopting regenerative practices

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Farmers on land owned by the Church of England are increasingly adopting regenerative practices, although access to finance remains the biggest barrier to further take up

More than half of the Church Commissioners for England's farming tenants have adopted or are starting to adopt regenerative farming practices, as they contend with ongoing climate challenges and market...

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