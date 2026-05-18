Study: Mandatory phase out of diesel trucks would cut freight costs and inflation

Green Alliance study models impact of introducing zero emissions mandate for heavy goods vehicles manufacturers
Introducing rules to progressively phase out sales of new diesel-fuelled heavy goods (HGV) vehicles (HGVs) by 2040 would reduce freight operators' costs and curb inflation, by accelerating the shift to...
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