Mondelēz International cuts emissions by a fifth in 2025

Cadbury's owner takes bite out of value chain emissions, and achieves series of water, food waste, and packaging goals
The maker of Oreo cookies and Cadbury's chocolate has revealed it reduced the greenhouse gas emissions produced across its value chain by just over a fifth last year compared to 2018 levels. According...
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