Government takes aim at 'unique' onshore wind regulations in latest planning shake-up

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government confirms further planning reforms designed to deliver new clean energy projects at the 'fastest pace in a generation'

A revamped approval process for major infrastructure developments could cut pre-application times for new projects by up to 12 months, save developers £1bn, and provide a major boost to the government's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

KFC, McDonald's, and Nestlé-backed pilot cuts litter by 16 per cent

West Midlands Mayor urges businesses to back £150m nature recovery plan

More on Energy

IRENA: Renewable electricity avoided $480bn in global fossil fuel costs in 2025
Energy

IRENA: Renewable electricity avoided $480bn in global fossil fuel costs in 2025

Cost advantages enjoyed by solar, wind, and hydropower compared to coal and gas generation continued to widen in 2025, even before Iran war triggered spike in fossil fuel prices

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 02 July 2026 • 5 min read
New heat pumps help keep snow leopards cool at Chester Zoo
Energy

New heat pumps help keep snow leopards cool at Chester Zoo

Mitsubishi Electric reveals how latest installation is slashing emissions and helping to keep zoo habitats at safe temperatures

Amber Rolt
clock 02 July 2026 • 2 min read
The energy resilience imperative
Energy

The energy resilience imperative

Partner Insight: The case for electrification is stronger than ever, but grid constraints pose challenges - James Graham, divisional CEO for Digital & Energy Services at Equans UK&I, explains how organisations can build energy resilience today, without...

James Graham, Equans UK&I
clock 02 July 2026 • 4 min read