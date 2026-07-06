Government takes aim at 'unique' onshore wind regulations in latest planning shake-up

Government confirms further planning reforms designed to deliver new clean energy projects at the 'fastest pace in a generation'
A revamped approval process for major infrastructure developments could cut pre-application times for new projects by up to 12 months, save developers £1bn, and provide a major boost to the government's...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis