'Positive snapshot': Global emissions from biomass burning hit record low

But report warns coming El Niño and increased wildfire risk could quickly reverse encouraging trend
Global emissions from biomass burning during the first half of 2026 reached the lowest level on record, according to an update today from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS). Total estimated...
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