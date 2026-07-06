'Positive snapshot': Global emissions from biomass burning hit record low

James Murray
clock • 2 min read
'Positive snapshot': Global emissions from biomass burning hit record low

But report warns coming El Niño and increased wildfire risk could quickly reverse encouraging trend

Global emissions from biomass burning during the first half of 2026 reached the lowest level on record, according to an update today from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS). Total estimated...

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James Murray
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