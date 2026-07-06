KFC, McDonald's, and Nestlé-backed pilot cuts litter by 16 per cent

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Keep Britain Tidy
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Credit: Keep Britain Tidy

Year-long Keep Britain Tidy programme to crack down on litter delivers 22-percentage-point increase in public satisfaction

A 12-month behaviour change pilot project delivered in partnership KFC, Mars Wrigley, McDonald's, and Nestlé has achieved a 16 per cent reduction in food and drink-related litter in Heckmondwike, West...

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