KFC, McDonald's, and Nestlé-backed pilot cuts litter by 16 per cent

Year-long Keep Britain Tidy programme to crack down on litter delivers 22-percentage-point increase in public satisfaction
A 12-month behaviour change pilot project delivered in partnership KFC, Mars Wrigley, McDonald's, and Nestlé has achieved a 16 per cent reduction in food and drink-related litter in Heckmondwike, West...
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