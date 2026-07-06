How public support for climate action remains as robust as ever

Series of recent surveys reveal how the UK public remains strongly supportive of climate action, with opposition to decarbonisation still a niche position
The British public's support for climate action remains unbending, seemingly regardless of what the planet and political leaders throw at it. There have been near constant attacks on the UK's net zero...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis