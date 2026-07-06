How public support for climate action remains as robust as ever

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Series of recent surveys reveal how the UK public remains strongly supportive of climate action, with opposition to decarbonisation still a niche position

The British public's support for climate action remains unbending, seemingly regardless of what the planet and political leaders throw at it. There have been near constant attacks on the UK's net zero...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Electric vehicles drive a quarter of 2026 new car sales to date

Government allays water infrastructure concerns to unlock 18,000 new homes

More on Climate change

'Positive snapshot': Global emissions from biomass burning hit record low
Climate change

'Positive snapshot': Global emissions from biomass burning hit record low

But report warns coming El Niño and increased wildfire risk could quickly reverse encouraging trend

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 July 2026 • 2 min read
Lack of coordinated action risks destroying England's moorland, rural group warns
Climate change

Lack of coordinated action risks destroying England's moorland, rural group warns

Government accused of 'burying its head in the sand' as National Resilience data shows there have been 306 recorded wildfires in England and Wales so far this year

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 06 July 2026 • 3 min read
Survey: Two thirds of public concerned about climate change
Climate change

Survey: Two thirds of public concerned about climate change

Major More in Common survey reveals concern over climate impacts remains at high levels, while a majority want the government to develop more effective extreme heat plan

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 July 2026 • 3 min read