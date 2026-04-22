'This must be a wake-up call': Brussels pushes for faster clean power drive

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

European Commission presents emergency policy package to pull forward electrification and clean power plans in response to Iran War oil and gas shock

The European Commission has today presented an emergency plan to reduce Europe's dependency on imported fossil fuels by accelerating electrification efforts and the shift to renewables in response to the...

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Michael Holder
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