Lack of coordinated action risks destroying England's moorland, rural group warns

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Government accused of 'burying its head in the sand' as National Resilience data shows there have been 306 recorded wildfires in England and Wales so far this year

The failure of government bodies to produce a coherent wildfire strategy risks destroying England's moorlands, a rural group has warned. Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Climate change

Survey: Two thirds of public concerned about climate change
Climate change

Survey: Two thirds of public concerned about climate change

Major More in Common survey reveals concern over climate impacts remains at high levels, while a majority want the government to develop more effective extreme heat plan

James Murray
James Murray
clock 05 July 2026 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: World Bank retires climate finance targets
Climate change

Global Briefing: World Bank retires climate finance targets

Lender drops funding goals following US pressure, InstaVolt sells Iberian businesses, and Singapore ramps up climate resilience funding

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 July 2026 • 9 min read
Study: Eating a more plant-based diet could cut emissions without increasing food costs
Climate change

Study: Eating a more plant-based diet could cut emissions without increasing food costs

Research suggests making more sustainable food options more accessible and could help accelerate progress towards climate and public health goals

Amber Rolt
clock 03 July 2026 • 2 min read