Lack of coordinated action risks destroying England's moorland, rural group warns

Government accused of 'burying its head in the sand' as National Resilience data shows there have been 306 recorded wildfires in England and Wales so far this year
The failure of government bodies to produce a coherent wildfire strategy risks destroying England's moorlands, a rural group has warned. Andrew Gilruth, chief executive of the Moorland Association,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis