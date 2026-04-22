'Practical change': Top brands launch new UK Packaging Pact

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'Practical change': Top brands launch new UK Packaging Pact

100 founding signatories from across the retail, food, and packaging sectors vow to work together to curb waste levels and boost recycling rates

Leading companies from across the retail, food, and packaging industries have this week joined forces to launch a new 10-year collaborative programme that aims to transform the packaging system in pursuit...

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