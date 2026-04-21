UN climate chief Simon Stiell: 'Fossil fuel stagflation is now stalking economies'

UNFCC executive secretary argues 'climate cooperation is key to fending off the twin-reapers of global heating and fossil fuel cost chaos'
UN climate chief Simon Stiell has today urged countries to ramp up action on clean energy and climate change in response to the Iran War, warning "fossil fuel stagflation" is driving up prices, damaging...
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