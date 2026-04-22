'National crisis': More than 13 billion pieces of fruit and veg packaging thrown away or burned annually

Campaigners call on government to set new target to remove plastic packaging from uncut fruit and vegetables by 2030
More than 13 billion pieces of fruit and veg packaging are thrown away each year, most of which is burned, according to a damning new study that labels the mountain of plastic being produced and incinerated...
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