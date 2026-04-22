'National crisis': More than 13 billion pieces of fruit and veg packaging thrown away or burned annually

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Everyday Plastic / Ollie Harrop
Image:

Credit: Everyday Plastic / Ollie Harrop

Campaigners call on government to set new target to remove plastic packaging from uncut fruit and vegetables by 2030

More than 13 billion pieces of fruit and veg packaging are thrown away each year, most of which is burned, according to a damning new study that labels the mountain of plastic being produced and incinerated...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

ChatNetZero: World's first climate target chatbot updated to cut energy use

Schroders' Madeleine Cobb: 'You won't get people to move with you if you don't understand their perspective'

More on Waste

The war on waste has never been more urgent, or necessary
Waste

The war on waste has never been more urgent, or necessary

Amid extraordinary geopolitical instability, the question businesses should be asking is: what if we made the most of what we already have? writes Olio CEO and co-founder Tessa Clarke

Tessa Clarke, Olio
clock 08 April 2026 • 5 min read
UK sports federations team up to tackle clothing waste
Waste

UK sports federations team up to tackle clothing waste

Sustainable Sports Apparel Charter aims to combat 'structural overproduction, underuse, and disposal' of sports clothing in the UK

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 March 2026 • 2 min read
Government hands Environment Agency 'police-like powers' to tackle waste crime
Waste

Government hands Environment Agency 'police-like powers' to tackle waste crime

Defra moves to establish zero-tolerance policy on illegal waste, as government threatens to confiscate fly tippers' driving licenses

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 March 2026 • 4 min read