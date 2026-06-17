'Stranded asset risk': Top oil and gas majors set to increase production to 2030

Total projected oil and gas production is expected to increase by several million barrels-equivalent per day this decade, sparking warnings the sector could be on track to exceed demand
Top oil and gas majors are planning to increase upstream production by several million barrels-equivalent a day between now and the end of the decade, according to new research today which warns increased...
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