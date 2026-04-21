Schroders' Madeleine Cobb: 'You won't get people to move with you if you don't understand their perspective'

Madeleine Cobb reflects on the daily 'pick-and-mix' of working in sustainability and how she can't remember a year where the plan set in January was the one delivered
Madeleine Cobb is global head of corporate sustainability at asset management giant Schroders and leads the group's responsible business strategy. Schroders is currently working to both reduce operational...
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