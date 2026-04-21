Schroders' Madeleine Cobb: 'You won't get people to move with you if you don't understand their perspective'

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: Schroders
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Credit: Schroders

Madeleine Cobb reflects on the daily 'pick-and-mix' of working in sustainability and how she can't remember a year where the plan set in January was the one delivered

Madeleine Cobb is global head of corporate sustainability at asset management giant Schroders and leads the group's responsible business strategy. Schroders is currently working to both reduce operational...

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Stuart Stone
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