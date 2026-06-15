Stephen Morgan appointed as Minister for Food Security and Rural Affairs

Government completes mini-reshuffles following shock resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey
The government completed a mini-reshuffle late last week following the shock resignation of Defence Secretary John Healey, with MP for Portsmouth South Stephen Morgan joining the Defra Ministerial team...
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