Britain can become a great electrostate

clock • 12 min read

DESNZ Energy Minister Michael Shanks' speech at Renewable UK's Global Offshore Wind conference in Manchester

Good morning everyone – it's great to be here at what is a phenomenally exciting time for this industry. Let me just start with a genuine personal reflection as I inch closer to two whole years in...

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