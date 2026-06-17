Britain can become a great electrostate

DESNZ Energy Minister Michael Shanks' speech at Renewable UK's Global Offshore Wind conference in Manchester
Good morning everyone – it's great to be here at what is a phenomenally exciting time for this industry. Let me just start with a genuine personal reflection as I inch closer to two whole years in...
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