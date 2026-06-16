Is public support for net zero shifting?

James Murray
clock • 7 min read
Is public support for net zero shifting?

A series of new polls have suggested public engagement with climate action and the clean energy transition is evolving as cost-of-living pressures continue to bite

Is public support for net zero waning? It depends on who you ask, or more precisely how you poll. A series of surveys in recent weeks have suggested that while support for climate action remains a broad...

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