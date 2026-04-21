Report: Electricity has 'firmly entered the era of clean growth'

Power generated by new solar and wind farms last year more than met total growth in demand for electricity, according to new Ember analysis
New solar and wind power projects more than covered the total global growth in demand for electricity last year, preventing any rise in fossil fuel generation as the energy sector "firmly entered the era...
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