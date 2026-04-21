Report: Electricity has 'firmly entered the era of clean growth'

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Power generated by new solar and wind farms last year more than met total growth in demand for electricity, according to new Ember analysis

New solar and wind power projects more than covered the total global growth in demand for electricity last year, preventing any rise in fossil fuel generation as the energy sector "firmly entered the era...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

UN climate chief Simon Stiell: 'Fossil fuel stagflation is now stalking economies'

First Light Fusion completes £25m funding round

More on Energy

Are peak CO2 emissions in sight? Five key takeaways from the IEA's Global Energy Review
Energy

Are peak CO2 emissions in sight? Five key takeaways from the IEA's Global Energy Review

From accelerating electrification to declining fossil fuel demand, BusinessGreen rounds up the headlines from the IEA's latest global energy snapshot

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 April 2026 • 12 min read
Report: Electricity has 'firmly entered the era of clean growth'
Energy

Report: Electricity has 'firmly entered the era of clean growth'

Power generated by new solar and wind farms last year more than met total growth in demand for electricity, according to new Ember analysis

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 April 2026 • 4 min read
IEA: Global emissions almost flat as clean tech boom eats into fossil fuel demand
Energy

IEA: Global emissions almost flat as clean tech boom eats into fossil fuel demand

Energy-related emissions reached an all time high in 2025, according to latest International Energy Agency report, but peak is nearing as electrification spreads rapidly across the global economy

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 20 April 2026 • 6 min read