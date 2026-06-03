'World first': Ecobank nature bond raises $450m for biodiversity projects in Africa

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Strong investor demand sees Nature Bond secure $1.36bn orderbook to support sustainable farming and water ecosystem projects across 24 African markets

Ecobank Group has today launched a 'world first' $450m Nature Bond on the London Stock Exchange, attracting significant support from investors worldwide for a range of biodiversity protection projects...

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