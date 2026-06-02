Statutory measures to reduce methane emissions could both strengthen Britain's energy security and accelerate the shift to clean power, writes Kim O’Dowd from the Environmental Investigation Agency
The Energy Independence Bill, plans for which were officially confirmed by the UK government in last month's the King's Speech, sets out to do two things at once: reduce Britain's dependence on volatile...
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