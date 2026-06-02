Study: European grid bottlenecks blocking €100bn of clean energy investment

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New analysis warns long grid connection queues are delaying much-needed clean energy investment and hampering efforts to enhance energy security

More than €100bn of clean energy projects that could deliver around 830GW of capacity are stuck in local grid connection queues across just eight European countries. That is according to a new report...

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