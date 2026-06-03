ABP secures £300m backing for major UK port upgrade programme

Package includes £200m loan from the National Wealth Fund for a range of projects to support growing demand from offshore wind, nuclear power, technology, and defence sectors
Associated British Ports (ABP) has secured a £300m financial package to help deliver a major upgrade programme across its ports and terminal infrastructure in England, as part of efforts to support growing...
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